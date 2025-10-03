Where to watch India vs West Indies Tests on TV & online? Check IND vs WI live streaming details, full squads & more

After a thrilling 2-2 draw against England to start the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 a few months back, the Indian team are aiming for full 24 points from two matches against West Indies, the first of which started at Ahmedabad on Thursday. The second Test will be played in New Delhi from October 10.
The West Indies Test series also marks India's first at home after suffering a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of New Zealand last year. Incidentally, that was last time the senior trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin played a Test match on home soil.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs West Indies Test series. Both the India vs West Indies Tests will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs West Indies Tests are available on JioHotstar app and website from 9:30 AM IST.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|India vs West Indies - 1st Test
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|October 2-6
|India vs West Indies - 2nd Test
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|October 10-14
Currently, India are placed third in the WTC 2025-27 points table with a PCT of 46.67 in five matches where Shubman Gill's men have won two, lost two and drew one. Australia take the top spot, followed by Sri Lanka. World champions South Africa are yet to open their account.
|Pos.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points Deducted
|Points Won
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|100
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|3
|India
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|46.67
|4
|England
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|43.33
|5
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|6
|West Indies
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
