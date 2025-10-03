Where to watch India vs West Indies Tests on TV & online? Check IND vs WI live streaming details, full squads & more

After a thrilling 2-2 draw against England to start the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 a few months back, the Indian team are aiming for full 24 points from two matches against West Indies, the first of which started at Ahmedabad on Thursday. The second Test will be played in New Delhi from October 10.

The West Indies Test series also marks India's first at home after suffering a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of New Zealand last year. Incidentally, that was last time the senior trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin played a Test match on home soil.

India vs West Indies Test series full squads India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach

India vs West Indies Test series schedule

Match Venue Date India vs West Indies - 1st Test Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad October 2-6 India vs West Indies - 2nd Test Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi October 10-14

Where do India stand in WTC 2025-27 table? Currently, India are placed third in the WTC 2025-27 points table with a PCT of 46.67 in five matches where Shubman Gill's men have won two, lost two and drew one. Australia take the top spot, followed by Sri Lanka. World champions South Africa are yet to open their account.