Subscribe

Where to watch India vs West Indies Tests on TV & online? Check IND vs WI live streaming details, full squads & more

The India vs West Indies Test series are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. India are currently placed third while West Indies are sixth in the table.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Oct 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Advertisement
India's captain Shubman Gill (R) his West Indies' counterpart Roston Chase during toss in the first Test.
India's captain Shubman Gill (R) his West Indies' counterpart Roston Chase during toss in the first Test.(AFP)

After a thrilling 2-2 draw against England to start the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 a few months back, the Indian team are aiming for full 24 points from two matches against West Indies, the first of which started at Ahmedabad on Thursday. The second Test will be played in New Delhi from October 10.

Advertisement

The West Indies Test series also marks India's first at home after suffering a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of New Zealand last year. Incidentally, that was last time the senior trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin played a Test match on home soil.

Also Read | IND vs WI: KL Rahul takes 3211 days for unwanted Test record in Ahmedabad

Live streaming of India vs West Indies Test series

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs West Indies Test series. Both the India vs West Indies Tests will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs West Indies Tests are available on JioHotstar app and website from 9:30 AM IST.

India vs West Indies Test series full squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Advertisement

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach

Also Read | What's the secret behind KL Rahul's finger in mouth celebration in Ahmedabad?

India vs West Indies Test series schedule

MatchVenueDate
India vs West Indies - 1st TestNarendra Modi Stadium, AhmedabadOctober 2-6
India vs West Indies - 2nd TestArun Jaitley Stadium, New DelhiOctober 10-14

Where do India stand in WTC 2025-27 table?

Currently, India are placed third in the WTC 2025-27 points table with a PCT of 46.67 in five matches where Shubman Gill's men have won two, lost two and drew one. Australia take the top spot, followed by Sri Lanka. World champions South Africa are yet to open their account.

Pos.TeamMatchesWonLostDrawnPoints DeductedPoints WonPCT
1Australia3300036100
2Sri Lanka210101666.67
3India522102846.67
4England522122643.33
5Bangladesh20110416.67
6West Indies3030000
7New Zealand0000000
8Pakistan0000000
9South Africa0000000
 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhere to watch India vs West Indies Tests on TV & online? Check IND vs WI live streaming details, full squads & more
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts