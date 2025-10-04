Where to watch New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I in India? Get NZ vs AUS predicted playing XIs, live streaming & more

After just 2.1 overs were able to be bowled, New Zealand and Australia would be hoping for a full match in the third and final T20I on Saturday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series in India. The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 from 11:45 AM IST. Live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I will be available on SonyLIV app.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy,
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025