Where to watch Pakistan vs Australia ODI series in India? Get PAK vs AUS live streaming details, schedule, time, squads

Australia will be taking on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series when both the teams face-off in the first game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30. The other two ODIs will be played on June 2 and 4 in Lahore. The Australian cricketers haven't played any sort of international cricket for more than two months because of the Indian Premier League.
On the other hand, Pakistan are coming into this series on the back of a humiliating 0-2 whitewash in the Test series earlier this month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 16-member squad as several top names made a return to the ODI set-up after missing the ODIs against Bangladesh.
Shaheen Afridi will lead the side which has Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf as well as Sufyan Moqim. Surprisingly, Mohammad Rizwan has been left out because of poor Pakistan Super League.
Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir are the three uncapped players in the side. Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Nazir are the two being the two frontline keepers in the side. Usman Khan was left out because of illness. On the other hand, Australia will be without captain Mitchell Marsh.
Marsh suffered an ankle injury while playing IPL, with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis to lead the side. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have also been not considered because of their IPL duties.
In the absence of big names, Australia recalled pacers Billy Stanlake and Riley Meredith against Pakistan. Cricket Australia has also named two debutants in Ollie Peake and Liam Scott.
Unfortunately, no Indian television channel and streaming partner has brough the broadcast or the streaming rights of Pakistan vs Australia three-match ODI series. Indian fans can watch the live stream of PAK vs AUS 2026 ODI series on the Sports TV YouTube channel.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|May 30
|5 PM
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|June 2
|5 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|June 4
|5 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (WK), Rohail Nazir (WK), Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim
Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (C), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa