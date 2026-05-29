Where to watch Pakistan vs Australia ODI series in India? Get PAK vs AUS live streaming details, schedule, time, squads

Australia will be taking on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series when both the teams face-off in the first game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30. The other two ODIs will be played on June 2 and 4 in Lahore. The Australian cricketers haven't played any sort of international cricket for more than two months because of the Indian Premier League.

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On the other hand, Pakistan are coming into this series on the back of a humiliating 0-2 whitewash in the Test series earlier this month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 16-member squad as several top names made a return to the ODI set-up after missing the ODIs against Bangladesh.

Shaheen Afridi will lead the side which has Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf as well as Sufyan Moqim. Surprisingly, Mohammad Rizwan has been left out because of poor Pakistan Super League.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir are the three uncapped players in the side. Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Nazir are the two being the two frontline keepers in the side. Usman Khan was left out because of illness. On the other hand, Australia will be without captain Mitchell Marsh.

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Marsh suffered an ankle injury while playing IPL, with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis to lead the side. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have also been not considered because of their IPL duties.

In the absence of big names, Australia recalled pacers Billy Stanlake and Riley Meredith against Pakistan. Cricket Australia has also named two debutants in Ollie Peake and Liam Scott.

When an where to watch PAK vs AUS in India? Unfortunately, no Indian television channel and streaming partner has brough the broadcast or the streaming rights of Pakistan vs Australia three-match ODI series. Indian fans can watch the live stream of PAK vs AUS 2026 ODI series on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Pakistan vs Australia 2026 ODIs schedule

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Date Time (IST) Venue May 30 5 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi June 2 5 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore June 4 5 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia ODI squads Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (WK), Rohail Nazir (WK), Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim

Also Read | IPL 2026: Josh Inglis joins LSG ahead of upcoming match against MI

Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (C), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in