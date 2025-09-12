Where to watch Pakistan vs Oman in India? Check PAK vs OMA probable XIs in Asia Cup, live streaming details & more

Interestingly, Pakistan have never played against Oman in any format in cricket. The Asia Cup 2025 encounter will be the first time Oman are playing the Men in Green.

12 Sep 2025
Pakistan's team pose with the trophy after winning the tri-series in UAE.
Pakistan's team pose with the trophy after winning the tri-series in UAE. (AFP)

After a morale boosting tri-series triumph over United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan, Pakistan would be eyeing for a winning start against Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on Friday in Dubai. While Pakistan are the two-time champions, Oman are making their debut in the continental showpiece after qualifying through 2024 ACC Premier Cup.

Pakistan are coming into this tournament after winning 11 out of 19 T20Is in 2025. While they lost to New Zealand 1-4, the Salman Agha-led side won one and lost one series against Bangladesh.

They won a three-match series against USA before winning the tri-series which also involved UAE and Afghanistan. On the other hand, Oman last played a T20I in February against USA, which they lost in all three games.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match details

Date: September 12

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time

Pakistan vs Oman head-to-head

Where and where to watch Pakistan vs Oman in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Pakistan vs Oman will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 for Indian viewers. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Oman will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The match starts on 8 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Oman predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, FK Zaman, Agha Salman (C), H Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, S Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Oman: Jatinder Singh (C), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Ashish Odedara, Vinayak Shukla, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed, Hassnain Shah

