Where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I in India? PAK vs SA probable playing XIs, live streaming details & more

After a crushing defeat to South Africa in the first T20I, hosts Pakistan will be aiming to level the series in the second encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. Having drawn the Test series 1-1, all eyes were on the T20I series and the return of Babar Azam in the shortest format after close to an year.
Despite Babar's return grabbing the headlines, South Africa dominated in all departments in the series opener. While Reeza Hendricks entertained the crowd with 60, debutant Tony de Zorzi and George Linde piled quick runs to power South Africa to 194/9. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 139 with Babar falling for a duck on return.
On the other hand, Pakistan were nowhere to be seen with four of their bowlers conceding more than 40 runs each in their respective spells. The only positive for Pakistan was Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub's performances with both spinners picking up five wickets between them, conceding 57 runs in total.
Date: October 31
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Time: 8:30 PM IST | 8 PM local time
In 25 matches so far, South Africa enjoy a slender 13-12 head-to-head record in the shortest format. On Pakistan soil, it's even-stevens with both teams winning two games each in T20Is.
Unfortunately, no television channel will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series in India. Live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series will also not be available on any OTT platform in India. It is believed that no broadcasters showed interest in this series due to the strained India-Pakistan relations.
|Region
|Live streaming/TV channel
|Pakistan
|A Sports, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha
|North America
|Willow TV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|Middle East & North Africa
|Cricbuzz
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz/ Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah/ Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira (capt), Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Ottneil Baartman, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi.