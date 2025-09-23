Subscribe

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match in India? Get PAK vs SL probable XIs, live streaming & more

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Sep 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 game in the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday.
Having lost to India in their first Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan are in a do-or-die situation to stay alive in the competition as the Men in Green take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, Sri Lanka had lost to Bangladesh in their opening Super 4 clash last Saturday. A loss for either sides will knock them out of the final race, which will be played in Dubai on September 28.

Against India, Pakistan's batters put on a much improved show but the bowlers weren't up to the mark. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, the Charith Asalanke-led side, who won all three games in group stages, failed to defend 169 runs in Dubai. In fact, Abu Dhabi is hosting its final game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The rest of the games will be played in Dubai.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia match details

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: September 23

Time: 8 PM IST

When & where to watch PAK vs SL in Asia Cup ?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 clash will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of PAK vs SL will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20Is

Pakistan enjoy a 13-10 head-to-head record in T20Is against Sri Lanka. In T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan have played three matches against Sri Lanka, winning just one game.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

 
 
Cricket
