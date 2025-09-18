Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India; probable XIs, live streaming and more

Sri Lanka will aim to cement their spot in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 when they take on Afghanistan in the final Group B encounter on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Unlike Group A, Group B is in the most interesting phase, with three teams in contention for the top two spots. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka occupy the top two spots with four points each, while Afghanistan is third.

Hong Kong has already been eliminated after three losses. Notably, Bangladesh have finished their group assignments, as the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash will determine who will advance into the next round. A win for Sri Lanka means Afghanistan will bow out. However, if Afghanistan emerges as the winner, then all three teams will have four points each, bringing the net run rate into play.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match details Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: September 18,

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head in T20Is Sri Lanka have played eight T20Is against Afghanistan, winning five times and losing three times. In T20 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka have a 1-1 head-to-head record.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup tie in India? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B will be telecast live on Star Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 channels in India. Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan tie will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan predicted playing XIs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi