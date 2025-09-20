Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 clash in India? SL vs BAN predicted playing XIs & live streaming

Having beaten Bangladesh during the group stages, Sri Lanka are eying for a double against the Litton Das-led side when they meet in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday in Dubai. Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka have been the one of the dominant sides in this edition of the continental showpiece with an all-win record. On the other hand, Bangladesh's only loss so far came against Sri Lanka.

In fact, Bangladesh's place in the Super 4 was aided by the Lankans after the Islanders beat Afghanistan in the final Group B encounter. Meanwhile, Dunith Wellalage will be available for selection against Bangladesh, after the Sri Lankan spinner had to rush home following his father's demise.

Wellalage's father died of heart attack while Sri Lanka was playing against Afghanistan. The spinner, who was hit for five sixes by Mohammad Nabi in the final over of the Afghanistan innings, was told of his father's death after the conclusion of the match by head coach Sanath Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 4 match details Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: September 20

When and where to watch SL vs BAN Super 4 clash on TV and Online? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of SL vs BAN will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20Is Sri Lanka enjoy a 13-8 head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The two teams last met during the group stages of the Asia Cup 2025 with Sri Lanka emerging victorious.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh predicted playing XIs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara