Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 clash in India? SL vs BAN predicted playing XIs & live streaming

Having beaten Bangladesh during the group stages, Sri Lanka are eying for a double against the Litton Das-led side when they meet in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday in Dubai. Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka have been the one of the dominant sides in this edition of the continental showpiece with an all-win record. On the other hand, Bangladesh's only loss so far came against Sri Lanka.
In fact, Bangladesh's place in the Super 4 was aided by the Lankans after the Islanders beat Afghanistan in the final Group B encounter. Meanwhile, Dunith Wellalage will be available for selection against Bangladesh, after the Sri Lankan spinner had to rush home following his father's demise.
Wellalage's father died of heart attack while Sri Lanka was playing against Afghanistan. The spinner, who was hit for five sixes by Mohammad Nabi in the final over of the Afghanistan innings, was told of his father's death after the conclusion of the match by head coach Sanath Jayasuriya.
Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Date: September 20
Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of SL vs BAN will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
Sri Lanka enjoy a 13-8 head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The two teams last met during the group stages of the Asia Cup 2025 with Sri Lanka emerging victorious.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed