Subscribe

Where to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi in India U-19 vs Australia U-19 in 1st youth ODI? Check squads, live streaming & more

India U-19 are touring Australia for three youth ODIs and two youth Tests, starting from September 21. The Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI starts on 9:30 AM IST at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Sep 2025, 09:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Spotlight will be on India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi during their tour of Australia.
Spotlight will be on India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi during their tour of Australia. (PTI)

After their dominating show in England, the India U-19 team will be looking to continue with the same momentum in their tour to Australia with the first youth ODI scheduled for Sunday (September 21). India U-19 are scheduled to play three youth ODIs and two youth Tests during the tour. The Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first game starts on 9:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

The India U-19 team will be led by Chennai Super Kings star Ayush Mhatre but the spotlight will be on the 14-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, after the Bihar lad took world cricket by storm. After his highly-successful maiden Indian Premier League season, Suryavanshi lived up to his reputation with a fastest hundred in youth ODIs in England.

Also Read | Suryavanshi headlines India's U-19 squad for Australia tour - Full schedule

Vihaan Malhota has been named as the vice-captain of the India side.

Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI match details

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Date: September 21

Venue: Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane

Where to watch Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the youth ODI series between India U-19 and Australia U-19. The Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI will be live telecast on Star Sports 1 on Sunday from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI is available on JioHotstar app and website.

Advertisement
Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Pakistan star's record for fastest hundred

Australia U-19 vs India U-19 squads

Australia: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper. Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne.

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhere to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi in India U-19 vs Australia U-19 in 1st youth ODI? Check squads, live streaming & more
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts