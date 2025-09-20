Where to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi in India U-19 vs Australia U-19 in 1st youth ODI? Check squads, live streaming & more

After their dominating show in England, the India U-19 team will be looking to continue with the same momentum in their tour to Australia with the first youth ODI scheduled for Sunday (September 21). India U-19 are scheduled to play three youth ODIs and two youth Tests during the tour. The Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first game starts on 9:30 AM IST.

The India U-19 team will be led by Chennai Super Kings star Ayush Mhatre but the spotlight will be on the 14-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, after the Bihar lad took world cricket by storm. After his highly-successful maiden Indian Premier League season, Suryavanshi lived up to his reputation with a fastest hundred in youth ODIs in England.

Vihaan Malhota has been named as the vice-captain of the India side.

Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI match details Time: 9:30 AM IST

Date: September 21

Venue: Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane

Where to watch Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the youth ODI series between India U-19 and Australia U-19. The Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI will be live telecast on Star Sports 1 on Sunday from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Australia U-19 vs India U-19 first youth ODI is available on JioHotstar app and website.

Australia U-19 vs India U-19 squads Australia: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper. Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne.