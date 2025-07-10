'Where's the Bazball? I want to see': Mohammed Siraj spices up Lord's Test; teases Joe Root directly - Watch viral video

Mohammed Siraj didn't hold back as the India pacer launched a direct 'bazball' attack on Joe Root on the first day of the third Test against England at Lord's on Thursday. The incident stemmed after England batters struggled to score runs against the Indian pace attack that had Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

While the effects of Bazball were on display in Leeds, the there's wasn't even a single sign of England's famed attacking approach at the iconic venue. Such was England's condition that they couldn't score a single run in 29 deliveries at one stage.

Bored by England approach, Siraj spiced things up after lunch when he directly asked Root “where's the bazball”, thus trying to get into the minds of the opposition. "Root? Where's the bazball," Siraj was heard saying on the stump mic. “Baz, Baz, Bazball. Come on, I want to see,” chirped Siraj with captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant enjoying the moment from behind the wickets.

Not only Siraj, but Gill had his moments too on the day. Earlier on the day, Gill went brutal when Root and Ollie Pope were batting. "No more entertaining cricket. Welcome back to the boring Test cricket,” taunted the Indian captain.

Joe Root's 99 not out take England to 251/4 in 83 overs at stumps on Day 1. After opting to bat first, England lost openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Pope and Root did share a partnership but the former was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Last match centurion, Harry Brook, too perished cheaply before captain Ben Stokes joined Root in the middle. The duo have shared an unbroken 79-run stand so far. Stokes is batting at 39.