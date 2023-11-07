‘Where's the common sense?’ Pakistani cricketing legends comment on Angelo Mathews’ ‘Timed Out’ dismissal
Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik commented on the controversial dismissal of Angelo Mathews after Shakib Al Hasan's decision to appeal for a 'Timed Out'.
A recent turn of events sparked considerable debate in the cricketing world. During the ICC World Cup 2023, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's decision to appeal for a "Timed Out" dismissal against Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews has attracted comments from several legendary Pakistani cricketers as they discussed the matter on the show The Pavilion on A Sports.