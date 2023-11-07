comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘Where's the common sense?’ Pakistani cricketing legends comment on Angelo Mathews’ ‘Timed Out’ dismissal
‘Where's the common sense?’ Pakistani cricketing legends comment on Angelo Mathews’ ‘Timed Out’ dismissal

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik commented on the controversial dismissal of Angelo Mathews after Shakib Al Hasan's decision to appeal for a 'Timed Out'.

Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik were speaking on the show The Pavilion on A Sports (Screengrab from YouTube/A Sports)Premium
Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik were speaking on the show The Pavilion on A Sports (Screengrab from YouTube/A Sports)

A recent turn of events sparked considerable debate in the cricketing world. During the ICC World Cup 2023, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's decision to appeal for a "Timed Out" dismissal against Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews has attracted comments from several legendary Pakistani cricketers as they discussed the matter on the show The Pavilion on A Sports.

The rare appeal led to Mathews becoming the first player in international cricket to be dismissed in this unusual manner. Wasim Akram expressed his view that the decision to appeal for a 'Timed Out' would depend on multiple factors, including the game's context and the opposition. 

“If one of my boys came to me with the proposal of appealing for it, I would have taught him a lesson," Akram said.

The stalwart of Pakistani cricket candidly admitted that such a thought would generally not cross his mind, indicating a reluctance to resort to this particular rule.

Moin Khan, on the other hand, had a more pragmatic take. He supported Shakib's decision as a legitimate tactic within the rules of the game. Emphasising the critical nature of winning, Khan suggested that in high-stakes situations, similar decisions are plausible and, in his view, justified. 

“I think it was a good decision. If I was in his place, I could have perhaps done the same," said the iconic wicket-keeper.

Shoaib Malik offered a contrasting perspective, emphasising personal ethos over strict adherence to the rulebook. He asserted that, as captain, he would not make such an appeal, implying a more conventional commitment to the spirit of the game.

'Where's the common sense?

Misbah-ul-Haq questioned Shakib’s decision, arguing that common sense should take precedence in cricket over a strict reading of the law. The former Pakistan skipper said there was no negative impact on the game's flow due to the delay and lamented the loss of the game's spirit following the appeal.

“All laws are fine, but where's the common sense? Where was the spirit of the game after that? The atmosphere was weirdly tense. The spirit of the game was gone," Misba added.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
