A recent turn of events sparked considerable debate in the cricketing world. During the ICC World Cup 2023, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's decision to appeal for a "Timed Out" dismissal against Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews has attracted comments from several legendary Pakistani cricketers as they discussed the matter on the show The Pavilion on A Sports.

The rare appeal led to Mathews becoming the first player in international cricket to be dismissed in this unusual manner. Wasim Akram expressed his view that the decision to appeal for a 'Timed Out' would depend on multiple factors, including the game's context and the opposition.

“If one of my boys came to me with the proposal of appealing for it, I would have taught him a lesson," Akram said.

The stalwart of Pakistani cricket candidly admitted that such a thought would generally not cross his mind, indicating a reluctance to resort to this particular rule.

Moin Khan, on the other hand, had a more pragmatic take. He supported Shakib's decision as a legitimate tactic within the rules of the game. Emphasising the critical nature of winning, Khan suggested that in high-stakes situations, similar decisions are plausible and, in his view, justified.

“I think it was a good decision. If I was in his place, I could have perhaps done the same," said the iconic wicket-keeper.

Shoaib Malik offered a contrasting perspective, emphasising personal ethos over strict adherence to the rulebook. He asserted that, as captain, he would not make such an appeal, implying a more conventional commitment to the spirit of the game.

'Where's the common sense?

Misbah-ul-Haq questioned Shakib’s decision, arguing that common sense should take precedence in cricket over a strict reading of the law. The former Pakistan skipper said there was no negative impact on the game's flow due to the delay and lamented the loss of the game's spirit following the appeal.

“All laws are fine, but where's the common sense? Where was the spirit of the game after that? The atmosphere was weirdly tense. The spirit of the game was gone," Misba added.

