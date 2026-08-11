Which teams have qualified for 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup so far? Who are playing the Qualifiers? All you need to know

Afghanistan secured an automatic qualification into the 2027 World Cup after the Rahmat Shah-led side defeated Ireland by three wickets in the third ODI in Belfast on Monday. In the process, Afghanistan lead the series 2-0 after the first game ended in a washout.
Afghanistan's win also meant that two-time former champions West Indies will have to go through the World Cup qualifiers for the third successive time of the 50-overs tournament. After successfully negotiating the qualifiers to play at the 2019 edition, the Caribbean side failed to seal an automatic spot at the 2023 edition and lost in the qualifiers.
It was the first time, West Indies were absent from a men's 50-overs World Cup. Afghanistan's win in Belfast meant, they join the likes of Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh. South Africa and Zimbabwe have already seal their spots by the virtue of being the hosts.
The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Rankings on September 30, excluding co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, qualify directly for the event. Having made their ODI debut in 2009, Afghanistan have come a long way in the past 17 years and are no longer can be called minnows.
The West Indies are ranked 10th and cannot make up enough ground to qualify directly despite having two ODIs against India left to play before the cut-off date. Ireland are the other Test-playing nation to play in the qualifiers, which will serve as the final qualification process.
The 2027 ODI World Cup qualifiers will feature 10 teams. Besides Ireland and West Indies, it will have the top four teams from 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup League 2 and the top four from the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off tournament.
The United States, Netherlands and Scotland have already booked their spots in the 2027 ODI World Cup qualifiers. Oman are placed fourth in the 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup League 2 points table but are yet to guarantee a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup qualifiers.
The last four teams in the eight-team 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament will play in the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-offs.