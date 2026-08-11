Which teams have qualified for 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup so far? Who are playing the Qualifiers? All you need to know

Afghanistan secured an automatic qualification into the 2027 World Cup after the Rahmat Shah-led side defeated Ireland by three wickets in the third ODI in Belfast on Monday. In the process, Afghanistan lead the series 2-0 after the first game ended in a washout.

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Afghanistan's win also meant that two-time former champions West Indies will have to go through the World Cup qualifiers for the third successive time of the 50-overs tournament. After successfully negotiating the qualifiers to play at the 2019 edition, the Caribbean side failed to seal an automatic spot at the 2023 edition and lost in the qualifiers.

Also Read | Ireland miss direct 2027 ODI World Cup qualification after first ODI washout against Afghanistan

It was the first time, West Indies were absent from a men's 50-overs World Cup. Afghanistan's win in Belfast meant, they join the likes of Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh. South Africa and Zimbabwe have already seal their spots by the virtue of being the hosts.

The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Rankings on September 30, excluding co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, qualify directly for the event. Having made their ODI debut in 2009, Afghanistan have come a long way in the past 17 years and are no longer can be called minnows.

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Which teams will play 2027 World Cup qualifiers? The West Indies are ranked 10th and cannot make up enough ground to qualify directly despite having two ODIs against India left to play before the cut-off date. Ireland are the other Test-playing nation to play in the qualifiers, which will serve as the final qualification process.

Also Read | West Indies to grind it out in 50-over WC Qualifiers for third successive time after Afghanistan seal direct spot

The 2027 ODI World Cup qualifiers will feature 10 teams. Besides Ireland and West Indies, it will have the top four teams from 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup League 2 and the top four from the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off tournament.

The United States, Netherlands and Scotland have already booked their spots in the 2027 ODI World Cup qualifiers. Oman are placed fourth in the 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup League 2 points table but are yet to guarantee a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup qualifiers.

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Also Read | ICC approves revamped formats for 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup

The last four teams in the eight-team 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament will play in the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-offs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in