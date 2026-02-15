Who hurt Ishan Kishan? Social media intrigued as opener suffers in pain; cricket fans pray for him | India vs Pakistan

During the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on 15 February 2026, Ishan Kishan experienced hamstring cramps. India’s opening batter got the cramps, apparently, while playing a reverse-sweep shot in the 8th over. Soon after the injury, the wicketkeeper-batter got out.

Ishan fell to the ground in obvious pain as the team physio treated his calves, allowing him to continue batting. Concern over his fitness had already grown earlier in the week after a net session incident earlier.

On 11 February, Jasprit Bumrah struck his left foot with a yorker, leaving him limping. Kishan quickly recovered from that blow and was declared fit for the Pakistan match.

After Abhishek Sharma got out for another duck, Ishan Kishan looked unperturbed. He scored 77 runs from 40 balls, hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes. He became the 4th Indian player to register a T20 World Cup half-century against Pakistan.

To give a context to his influence on India’s innings, the Men in Blue were 88/2 when he got out in the 9th over. Out of the 88, Ishan Kishan scored 77.

After 14.4 overs, India were 126/4 after Hardik Pandya was out for a golden duck. Saim Ayub was on a hat-trick after dismissing Tilak Verma earlier. He incredibly missed the wicket of Shivam Dube, thereby missing the feat.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to the injury scare that Ishan Kishan single-handedly took India to a comfortable position against Pakistan.

One user wrote, “Kishan is getting some treatment and is lying down on his back. He's grimacing in pain as the physio stretches his right leg. Did he hurt himself while going for the reverse-sweep and falling down? It's been more than a couple of minutes now, and Kishan is still down.”

“Who hurt my boy Ishan Kishan?” wondered one Indian cricket fan.