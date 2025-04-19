Who is Abhishek Nayar? Ex-Indian assistant coach returns to Kolkata Knight Riders after getting sacked by BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday announced the inclusion of Abhishek Nayar to its coaching staff for the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. However, the exact role of Nayar hasn't been mentioned in the announcement post.

Abhishek Nayar worked in Kolkata Knight Riders' successful IPL 2024 campaign. KKR won the IPL after a gap of 10 years. Gautam Gambhir, who mentored KKR in IPL 2024, took Abhishek Nayar as his assistant when he got the Indian head coach job.

Earlier this week, Abhishek Nayar, the assitant coach and T Dilip, the fielding coach, were relieved of their duties from the Indian men's cricket team. Abhishek Nayar's tenure with the Indian team has seen historic highs and lows. Indian team lost 3-0 to New Zealand in a Test series at home and lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade. However, the team won the Champions Trophy in March, which incidentally became Nayar's last assignment with the national side.

Abhishek Sharma, professional career International cricket - 3 ODIs

Indian Premier League - 60 matches, 672 runs, 9 wickets

IPL teams represented: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals

First-class cricket: Matches - 103, Runs - 5749, Wickets - 173

Coaching career Mentor (key names) - Dinesh Karthik, Varun Chakaravarthy, KL Rahul

Head coach - Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) (Owned by owners of KKR)

Assistant coach - Indian Cricket team, KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025 The defending champions have an indifferent IPL 2025 campaign. KKR are yet to post consecutive wins in IPL 2025.

KKR in IPL 2025: lost, won, lost, won, lost, won, lost