Who is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan's girlfriend back in limelight after Team India’s historic win | T20 World Cup 2026

Aditi Hundia is back in the limelight after Team India’s historic win in the T20 World Cup 2026. The model-entrepreneur is widely known as Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend.

The Men in Blue became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title. At the same time, India became the first team to win it three times.

Ishan Kishan made a massive impact in the final. He built a 105-run partnership with Sanju Samson and made a 25-ball 54. India set a target of 256 for New Zealand and eventually won by 96 runs.

After the victory, Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia were seen dancing with Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was also seen hugging Aditi, who hails from Jaipur.

Aditi Hundia was also present during other India matches. She was seen cheering for Team India during the semi-final against England. She was earlier seen at the Ahmedabad airport with Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife.

Some social media users call them the ‘cutest couple in world cricket’.

Ishan Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, earlier confirmed the relationship. While speaking to ANI, he said that the family had earlier accepted Raj Kishan’s wish to marry Pallavi Yadav. Raj, Ishan’s elder brother, is a doctor who got married in 2020.

“Similarly, we’ll also accept Ishan’s wish. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is from Jaipur. She is a model who became a runner-up in the Miss India contest,” Pandey said.

The interview was aired shortly before India’s T20 World Cup 2026 match with Pakistan on 15 March. Many Indian cricket fans were upset and felt that such a revelation could affect Ishan’s performance in the match.

Well, it didn’t. Ishan Kishan hit 77 off 40 balls in the IND vs PAK match. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

The interest in ‘T20 World Cup’ soared on Google India from 7 March to 8 March:

Who is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan, 27, has been rumoured to be dating Aditi Hundia since 2019. However, his grandfather’s revelation was the first time the relationship became official.

Aditi Hundia was Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2017. She was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2017. It was the same year that Manushi Chhillar was crowned. Aditi later won the title of Miss Diva Supranational 2018.

Aditi owns a clothing brand, Label Aditi Hundia, which she started in 2021 with a team of just two members. In November 2023, she claimed to have completed 5,000 orders and thanked everyone for supporting her ‘small business’.