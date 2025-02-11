Who is Ahilya Chandel? First Japanese cricketer to join Women’s Premier League

Ever since Delhi Capitals posted a video of Ahilya Chandel, the buzz around the 21-year-old Japanese started growing. In fact, Ahilya Chandel, who bowls left-arm pace is the first from Japan to be a part of any franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Runners-up in both WPL seasons so far, Ahilya Chandel joined Delhi Capitals as a net bowler for the upcoming season which starts in just a couple of day's time. Additionally, Ahilya Chandel's progress will be closely monitored and may become the first from her country to join a WPL squad in case of any injury.

Also Read | RCB and GG to kick off WPL 2025 on February 14; check complete schedule here

The move from Delhi Capitals could also be strategic as the tournament rules allow the franchises to field five foreign players, out of which one has to be from an associate nation.

All you need to know about Ahilya Chandel Ahilya Chandel, born to an Indian father, made her debut for Japan against Hong Kong in 2022. She started playing cricket at the age of eight upon the insistence of her father and also plays the game in Australia. Since her debut, Ahilya Chandel has taken 30 wickets in 32 T20Is at an economy of 4.58.

In fact, Ahilya Chandel is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Japan. For the unknown, Ahilya Chandel is also one of the four bowlers to take a double hattrick in women's T20Is. Ahilya Chandel's feat came against China in a match of Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup in 2024 at the Royal Selangor Club in Kuala Lumpur.

Germany’s Anuradha Doddaballapur, Botswana’s Shameelah Mosweu, and Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong are the other cricketers to have taken double hattricks in the shortest format of the game besides Ahilya Chandel. Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2025 title defense against Mumbai Indians on February 15 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.