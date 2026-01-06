Who is Aman Rao? Rajasthan Royals' ₹30 lakh IPL recruit smashes last-ball six for maiden double ton in List A cricket

Hyderabad's Aman Rao etched his name into history books as the youngster slammed a double hundred in his just third List A game on Tuesday against Bengal in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy Opening the innings for Hyderabad, Aman took India pacers Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep to cleaners in an extraordinary batting display.

While wickets fell at the other end, the right-handed youngster continued his domination at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Aman stitched a 104-run stand with fellow Gahlaut Rahul Singh for the first wicket before adding another 87 runs with Tilak Varma for the second wicket.

Advertisement

The highlight of Aman's innings came in the final over bowled by Bengal's Akash Deep. Known for his aggressive style, Aman was at an individual score of 194 with one ball left in the innings. With no pressure, the 21-year-old smashed the final ball for a six to reached his magical figures.

Riding on Aman's 200 not out off just 154 deliveries, Hyderabad put on a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs against Bengal. During his innings, Aman smashed 12 fours and 13 sixes. Notably, Aman's knock is the highest by a Hyderabad batter in List A cricket.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mumbai batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi rushed to hospital after injury

Aman Rao - All you need to know Born in Madison, Wisconsin (as per cricinfo), Aman chose Indian domestic cricket to make a name for himself. A newbie in Hyderabad's senior team, Aman made his debut for his state in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 (SMAT) tournament and impressed many.

With a T20 strike rate of above 160, Aman has established a reputation of being a clean hitter of the ball, especially in white ball. He came into reckoning after his strong performances in age-group cricket. In the U-23 State Trophy, Aman scored 381 runs in six matches, with a hundred and three half-centuries and a strike rate of 102.97.

Advertisement

Also Read | Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford join Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 auctio