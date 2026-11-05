Who is Anshul Kamboj? Haryana pacer who took all 10 Ranji Trophy wickets and impressed against New Zealand

Anshul Kamboj announced his arrival on the international stage with a memorable performance against New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, on Wednesday.

The Haryana fast bowler claimed two wickets for 22 runs in his 10 overs, helping India bowl out the hosts for 185 and earning the Player of the Match award.

The performance marked a turnaround for the 25-year-old, who had endured a difficult start to his ODI career. Kamboj had conceded 82 runs without taking a wicket in nine overs on his debut against the West Indies in New Chandigarh in October.

Against New Zealand, however, he demonstrated better control over his line and length, using the movement and bounce on offer at Eden Park. He dismissed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith to finish with figures of 2/22, including two maiden overs.

His performance also brought renewed attention to a domestic career that includes one of the rarest bowling achievements in Indian first-class cricket.

Who is Anshul Kamboj? Born on 6 December 2000 in Karnal, Haryana, Kamboj is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who bats right-handed. He represents Haryana in domestic cricket and has progressed through the Indian domestic circuit before earning opportunities in the IPL and the national team.

Kamboj made his first-class debut for Haryana against Tripura in February 2022. He gradually established himself as a regular member of the state side, with his performances in domestic tournaments bringing him into the national selectors' consideration.

One of his early breakthroughs came in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kamboj picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches as Haryana went on to win their maiden title of the competition.

The Ranji Trophy record that brought him into the spotlight Kamboj's most significant domestic achievement came during Haryana's Ranji Trophy match against Kerala in November 2024.

Playing in Rohtak, the pacer produced a historic performance by taking all 10 wickets in Kerala's first innings. He returned figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs, becoming only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to dismiss all 10 batters in an innings.

Bengal's Premangshu Chatterjee and Rajasthan's Pradeep Sundaram were the only bowlers to achieve the feat before him. Chatterjee had registered figures of 10/20 in 1956, while Sundaram claimed 10/78 in 1985.

The achievement put Kamboj among a select group of bowlers in Indian domestic cricket and strengthened his prospects of earning national recognition.

Duleep Trophy success and IPL breakthrough Kamboj continued his development in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, representing India C. He finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps and received the Player of the Tournament award.

His performances also attracted interest from IPL franchises. Mumbai Indians signed him for the 2024 season, and he made his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 6 May.

Chennai Super Kings subsequently acquired him for ₹3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He played eight matches for the franchise during the season, taking eight wickets. In IPL 2026, he impressed even more, taking 21 wickets in 14 matches.