Who is Aryan Dutt, Indian-origin Dutch bowler who took wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan in T20 World Cup 2026?

The Netherlands' spinner Aryan Dutt made a positive impression with the ball in the 2026 T20 World Cup Group A match against India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. He got the wickets of India openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, and went on to register figures of 2/19 from four overs.

He got rid of Abhishek in the first over, cleaning the latter up after he went for a pull shot, and five overs later, he cleaned up Ishan Kishan, who has been one of India's in-form players in this T20 World Cup. Kishan, who got off to a brisk start again, was dismissed for 18 runs from seven balls.

Those two wickets also took the right-arm off-break bowler's tally to five wickets from four matches.

So, who is Aryan Dutt?

Aryan Dutt is an Indian-origin cricketer who plays for the Netherlands in international cricket. He was born on 12 May 2003 in The Hague in the Netherlands.

His father hails from Punjab. His parents moved from Punjab to the Netherlands in the 1980s. For a majority of the years, Aryan spent his training days in the Netherlands. When he was 13 years old, however, he spent three years training in Chandigarh, in a bid to improve his bowling in spin-friendly conditions.

Aryan made his international debut as a 17-year-old in 2021 during a tri-series match against Nepal in Kirtipur. He, however, endured forgettable figures of 0/19 from just one over in that match. In 2024, he became the first Dutch spinner to take a six-fer in an ODI. He helped the Netherlands see off Namibia for 123 in a World Cup League 2 match.

In 2022, during an ODI series against the West Indies, he dismissed Nicholas Pooran in all three matches of the series. He even made it count in the 2023 ODI World Cup, when he hit three sixes against South Africa in Dharamsala. By doing so, he equalled the feat for most sixes by a No.10 batter in a World Cup match.

Overall, Aryan Dutt has played 53 ODIs and 29 matches, taking 62 and 28 wickets in the two formats, respectively.