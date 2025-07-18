Who is Aryaveer? The lesser-known Kohli with a Virat connection ready to make a mark in Delhi Premier League 2025

Aryaveer Kohli was one of the biggest attractions in the recently-concluded Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 player auction that took place in the National Capital. At a time when most of his peers have schoolbooks in their front, the 15-year-old Aryaveer has taken a giant leap in cricket with a dream to carve a path of his own.

Bought for just ₹1 lakh by South Delhi Superstarz, Aryaveer will share the dressing room with Indian Premier League stars Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi, both of whom play for Lucknow Super Giants. While Badoni was retained for ₹21 lakh, Rathi was bought as a marquee player for a whopping amount of ₹39 lakh.

Who is Aryaveer Kohli? A budding leg-spinner, Aryaveer comes from the famous Kohli household and is the nephew of former India captain and a global superstar Virat. Aryaveer is the son of Virat's elder brother Vikas.

Having only played age-level tournaments, Aryaveer plays for his school DPS Vasant Kunj and is yet to play for Delhi in state-level cricket. He is currently training under coach Sarandeep Singh. But unlike his uncle, Aryaveer chose to hone his leg-spin skills and has been training diligently to sharp his armoury.

South Delhi Superstarz full squad for DPL 2025 Ayush Badoni (Retained, ₹21 lakh), Digvesh Rathi ( ₹38 lakh), Tejasvi ( ₹13.50 lakh), Kunwar Bidhuri ( ₹5 lakh), Sumit Mathur ( ₹5 lakh), Himanshu Chauhan ( ₹14 lakh), Anmol Sharma ( ₹6.50 lakh), Saksham Gahlot ( ₹3 lakh), Aman Bharti ( ₹5.75 lakh), Yatish Singh ( ₹3 lakh), Divansh Rawat ( ₹3 lakh), Sarthak Ray ( ₹3.20 lakh), Prikshit Sehrawat ( ₹3 lakh), Sumit Kumar ( ₹5.50 lakh), Aryaveer Kohli ( ₹1 lakh), Gulzar Sandhu ( ₹1.30 lakh), Adviteya Sinha ( ₹1 lakh), Rohan Rana ( ₹1 lakh), Sagar Tanwar ( ₹1.20 lakh), Manish Sehrawat ( ₹2 lakh), Ankur Kaushik ( ₹1 lakh), Vision Panchal ( ₹4.20 lakh), Abhishek Khandelwal ( ₹1 lakh).