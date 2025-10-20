Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner, once banned for six months by PCB, makes Test debut at 38 years & 299 days

Pakistan gave handed Test debut to left-arm spinner Asif Afridi on Monday during the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Afridi, at 38 years and 299 days, became the second oldest player to make his Test debut for Pakistan.

Afridi, was preferred over seasoned spinner Abrar Ahmed to partner regular spinners, southpaw Noman Ali and off-spinner, Sajid Khan. The hosts lead the two-match Test series 1-0, having won the first game by 93 runs. Afridi's Test selection comes after his consistent shows domestically.

A seasoned domestic veteran, Afridi has so far taken 198 wickets in 57 first-class matches. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi handed over the cap to Asif. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat.

Is Asif Afridi oldest to make Test debut for Pakistan? No, Afridi isn't the oldest player to make Test debut for Pakistan. The oldest player to make Test debut for Pakistan was Miran Bakhsh. Bakhsh was at 47 years and 284 days, when he played his first Test match against India in Lahore in 1955.

As per official record, Asif Afridi stand second in the list of oldest players to make Pakistan debut in Tests. But if statistics are checked, Amir Elahi is the second oldest player to make Test debut for Pakistan. Elahi is one of the few players to have Test cricket for both India and Pakistan.

Elahi played his first-ever Test match for India against Australia in Sydney in 1947. After the Independence, Elahi chose to stay in Pakistan and played his first Test for his new country against India in Delhi in 1952. Elahi was 44 years and 45 days when he made his Test debut for Pakistan.

A list of oldest players to make Test debut for Pakistan.

Why was Asif Afridi banned by PCB? According to a PTI report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handed Afridi a one-year ban for his involvement in spot fixing in domestic cricket. Out of a one-year ban, Afridi served six months of his ban before being allowed back by the PCB. However, no reason has been given for relaxing his ban.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test playing XIs South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada