Who is Auqib Nabi? Jammu & Kashmir pacer added to India's ODI squad for the start of New Zealand series

Auqib Nabi will join India’s squad from the very first match of the five-ODI series in New Zealand. The BCCI confirmed that the men’s selection committee had brought the right-arm medium pacer into the group for the opening three games. He had earlier been named only for the fourth and fifth ODIs. The series begins on November 4.

BCCI’s squad update The board’s media advisory did not spell out why the change was made. Report from PTI tied it to a hamstring injury suffered by Prasidh Krishna during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. With Krishna unavailable for the early part of the tour, Nabi’s inclusion gives India an extra seam option right from the start.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Auqib Nabi to the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series," BCCI stated in a release.

From Baramulla to the national side Auqib Nabi was born in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 4, 1996. Should he feature in the series opener, it will fall on his 30th birthday. A right-arm medium pacer, he has built a reputation for tight lines and the ability to move the ball both ways. He has represented Jammu and Kashmir for roughly a decade and made an immediate impact on his first-class debut, taking 5/38 in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

Record Ranji season and title win Auqib Nabi's breakthrough arrived in the 2025-26 domestic season. He claimed 60 wickets, the highest tally in that Ranji Trophy edition, as Jammu and Kashmir lifted the title for the first time in their history. In the final against Karnataka, he produced a decisive spell, removing KL Rahul, Karun Nair and R Smaran. That performance underlined his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations and raised his profile ahead of the IPL auction.

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Details about his IPL Contract The strong domestic showing translated into a major franchise deal. At the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals secured Nabi for ₹8.40 crore, 28 times his base price of ₹30 lakh. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad were also in the bidding.

ODI debut and India A return Auqib Nabi made his ODI debut against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2026, coming in for Nitish Kumar Reddy. West Indies posted 405 that day. Nabi bowled 8.5 overs and conceded 84 runs without a wicket, though India still won the match. He became only the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India at the senior level, after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.

Since his debut, he has shown better rhythm in the longer format. In a four-day India A fixture against New Zealand A in Lincoln, he took six wickets, including 3/28 in the second innings. That performance has given selectors further confidence as he prepares for the New Zealand ODIs.

India's ODI squad vs New Zealand Shubman Gill will lead the side in the first three ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain. Iyer takes over the captaincy for the final two matches, with Ishan Kishan as his deputy.

India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.