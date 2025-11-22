Who is Auqib Nabi? Jammu & Kashmir pacer, in radar of three teams before IPL 2026 auction, including Mumbai Indians

Auqib Nabi will surely turn some heads at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction next month after the Jammu and Kashmir pacer is believed to be in radar of three franchises, including Mumbai Indians. With just less than a month for the IPL 2026 mini auction, all the teams are preparing to complete their squads with domestic talents.

According to a report in TOI, the 29-year-old Nabi recently trialed with Mumbai Indians at their Ghansoli facility, thus signalling his inclusion for the five-time IPL champions. Mumbai Indians go into the auction with just ₹2.75 crore left in their purse, the lowest among 10 franchises.

Why is Auqib Nabi most sought-after? A right-arm medium pace bowler, Nabi made his domestic debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 in a List A match against Haryana. Thereafter he made his T20 and first-class debuts in the next two years.

In the last five years, Nabi has improved significantly with an ability to swing the new ball in both ways early, just like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Nabi's breakthrough season came in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy where he scalped 44 wickets with an average of 13.93, which was the best.

Nabi came into national recognition in August in the Duleep Trophy, when he grabbed four wickets in four balls for North Zone against East Zone. In the ongoing season, Nabi has already picked up 29 wickets in just five matches including three five-wicket haul.

He started his ongoing season with a five-wicket haul against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy but what caught the attention was his second fifer, which helped Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever win over Delhi. A week later, Nabi's 4/39 against Hyderabad, helped Jammu & Kashmir take first innings lead.

Nabi's standout in the season so far as been his 7/24 against Rajasthan that earned Jammu and Kashmir a bonus-point win. Not a 140kph quick, but Nabi's ability to swing the ball is something which the IPL franchises would like to bank on.

Which IPL teams are interested in Auqib Nabi? Besides Mumbai Indians, according to a MyKhel report, Nabi was recently called for trials at Delhi Capitals. He was also a net bowler to Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, thus keeping him in the radar of multiple teams. It must also to be noted that teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings might also be interested in Nabi. The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.