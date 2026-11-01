Who is Auqib Nabi? Meet 60-wicket Ranji hero who gave Virat Kohli tough time in nets before New Zealand ODIs

Auqib Nabi has drawn early attention during India’s preparations for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand after a demanding nets session in Auckland. The right-arm medium pacer from Baramulla repeatedly beat Virat Kohli outside off stump and then brought the ball back into the pads and thigh pads, prompting visible irritation from the former captain. Kohli mixed in some well-timed strokes during the spell and later shared lighter moments with Rohit Sharma on the sidelines. Still, the examination highlighted the intensity of the build-up to the series that begins on November 4 at Eden Park.

Who is Auqib Nabi? Auqib Nabi, born on 4 November 1996 in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, is a right-arm medium pacer recognised for his ability to maintain tight lines and move the ball both ways. He has represented Jammu and Kashmir for about a decade and is only the third cricketer from the state to earn a senior India cap, after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik. Should he play in the series opener, the match will fall on his 30th birthday.

Domestic record that secured the opportunity Auqib Nabi’s selection rests on a sustained domestic contribution. In the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, he claimed 60 wickets, the highest tally in the edition, as Jammu and Kashmir secured their maiden title. Across the previous two Ranji seasons, he has taken 104 wickets. In the final against Karnataka, he dismissed KL Rahul, Karun Nair and R Smaran in a decisive spell. He had already taken 5 for 38 on his first-class debut in the 2019-20 season.

International debut and recent form Auqib Nabi’s ODI debut against West Indies in Guwahati on 30 September 2026 proved testing. He bowled 8.5 overs and conceded 84 runs without a wicket on a batting-friendly surface, though India still won the match. Since then, he has shown improved rhythm in the longer format. In a four-day India A fixture against New Zealand A at Lincoln he claimed six wickets across two innings, including 3 for 28 in the second innings. That performance helped keep him in contention after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Also Read | Virat Kohli joined West Delhi Cricket Academy on its very first day

Squad adjustment and path forward Auqib Nabi had initially been named only for the fourth and fifth ODIs. Following Prasidh Krishna’s absence, the men’s selection committee added him for the opening three matches as well. The BCCI stated: “The Men’s Selection Committee has added Auqib Nabi to the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series.”