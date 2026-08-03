Who is Auqib Nabi? Meet the Jammu & Kashmir pace sensation who earned his maiden India Test call-up

Uncapped Indian pacer Auqib Nabi was on Monday named in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the two-match Test series due to a knee injury which he had sustained during the ODI series against England in July.

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Who is Auqib Nabi? Auqib Nabi Dar was born in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district on 4 November, 1996. He represents Jammu & Kashmir in domestic cricket and has progressed through the state's cricketing ranks.

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Nabi made his List A debut in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy before featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy later that season. He made his first-class debut for Jammu and Kashmir during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

He picked up 44 wickets in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, and did even better in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, amassing 60 wickets. His performances in the 2025-26 season helped him finish as the highest wicket-taker and also guided Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

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The pacer was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year. He claimed six wickets in two unofficial Tests, including figures of 4/58 in the first innings of the opening match in Galle.

Nabi also featured as a net bowler for India in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur in June 2026.

Nabi made his IPL debut earlier this year for Delhi Capitals. He played five matches for DC, but failed to take a single wicket.

Nabi's inclusion in the Indian Test side for the Test series against Sri Lanka comes at a time when the team's pace attack has been hit by injuries. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep will also miss the Test series against Sri Lanka due to injuries.

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While Harshit Rana sustained a hamstring strain during the T20I series against England in July, Akash Deep continues to be dropped due to a lower back injury.

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Galle will host the first Test between Sri Lanka and India from 15 August. The two teams will then travel to Colombo to play the second Test, which will begin on 23 August.

Both the Tests will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings. India is in fifth place in the nine-team standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15, and Sri Lanka is in sixth place with a PCT of 41.67.