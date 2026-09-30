Who is Auqib Nabi? Meet third cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to make debut for Indian national cricket team

Auqib Nabi finally got his long-awaited India debut after the Jammu and Kashmir pacer was named in the playing XI against West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. Nabi, thus replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who looked clueless in the first game in Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala.

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Nabi has been on BCCI's radar for a long time, since his exploits with the ball in the Ranji Trophy. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was in the Indian squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka last month but didn't get a game. With no Jasprit Bumrah, Nabi was included for the ODI series.

“We've got one change - Auqib Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish,” Indian captain Shubman said when asked about the changes in his playing XI. For West Indies, the visitors made as many as four changes, including opener Justin Greaves, who had scored a hundred in the first ODI.

For West Indies, Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Jewel Andrew made way for Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Vitel Lawes and Shamar Joseph.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in