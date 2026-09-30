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Who is Auqib Nabi? Meet third cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to make debut for Indian national cricket team

Auqib Nabi replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy during the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Guwahati. 

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Sep 2026, 01:54 PM IST
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Colombo: India's Auqib Nabi during a warm-up session before the start of the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI08_26_2026_000072B)
Colombo: India's Auqib Nabi during a warm-up session before the start of the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI08_26_2026_000072B)(PTI)
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Auqib Nabi finally got his long-awaited India debut after the Jammu and Kashmir pacer was named in the playing XI against West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. Nabi, thus replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who looked clueless in the first game in Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala.

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Nabi has been on BCCI's radar for a long time, since his exploits with the ball in the Ranji Trophy. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was in the Indian squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka last month but didn't get a game. With no Jasprit Bumrah, Nabi was included for the ODI series.

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“We've got one change - Auqib Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish,” Indian captain Shubman said when asked about the changes in his playing XI. For West Indies, the visitors made as many as four changes, including opener Justin Greaves, who had scored a hundred in the first ODI.

For West Indies, Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Jewel Andrew made way for Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Vitel Lawes and Shamar Joseph.

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More to follow…

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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