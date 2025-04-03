Who is Ayush Mhatre? Mumbai youngster whom Chennai Super Kings invited mid-season into IPL 2025 for trials

Chennai Super Kings invited Ayush Mhatre, the teenage sensation from Mumbai, for a mid-season trial. CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan informed The Times of India, “Yes, we’ve called him for trials. He has impressed our talent scouts. No (injuries); if there is any need, we will do that. We are not picking anybody, it is just a trial.”

Advertisement

Who’s Ayush Mhatre? Ayush Mhatre, the 17-year old right-hander made his domestic debut in the Irani Trophy, last October. Mhatre opened the innings with Prithvi Shaw and scored 19 runs. The star studded Mumbai team was led by current KKR skipper, Ajinkya Rahane and also comprised the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Sarfaraz Khan.

Ayush Mhatre made way for Rohit Sharma, when the Indian captain featured in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Jammu & Kashmir.

Ayush Mhatre’s achievements Youngest batter to score 150-plus in List A cricket: 181 off 117 balls v Nagaland, Age: 17 years and 291 days.

Fifty on Ranji debut - 52 from 71 vs Baroda

Century against the team led by CSK captain in Ranji Trophy - 176 from 232 vs Maharashtra, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad

Advertisement

Under19 Asia Cup 2024/25 - 2nd most runs (176) for Indian U19 team

Ayush Mhatre has taken 7 wickets in List A cricket, which includes the wicket of India and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener, Abhishek Sharma.

CSK’s rocky start Chennai Super Kings started the campaign in fine fashion, beating their biggest rivals Mumbai Indians. However, things took a dramatic turn last weekend, when they lost to RCB and RR in a span of three days. CSK are currently 7th in the points table, winning one of their three matches. CSK host the unbeaten Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 5) afternoon.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.