Who is Cooper Connolly? 22-year-old Australian all-rounder guides Punjab Kings to win on his IPL debut

The 22-year-old Australian all-rounder from Western Australia announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League with a bang, smashing an unbeaten 72 off just 44 balls on his IPL debut for Punjab Kings.

Batting at No. 3, Connolly took the Gujarat Titans bowlers apart with fearless hitting, smashing five fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 163.64. His match-winning knock helped Punjab Kings register a convincing 3-wicket victory in their opening match of the IPL 2026 season, setting an early tone for the campaign.

Who is Cooper Connolly? Cooper Connolly is a highly rated young Australian all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls left-arm orthodox spin. The Perth-born cricketer, aged 22, has impressed with his aggressive batting style and useful spin bowling in domestic cricket. He has already earned international caps for Australia across all three formats and was part of the national squad during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Punjab Kings picked him up for ₹3 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, seeing him as a valuable overseas addition. The franchise management showed immense faith in the youngster by promoting him straight to No. 3 in the batting order for his debut.

However, Connolly is currently recovering from a back issue. Cricket Australia's medical team has advised him not to bowl his left-arm spin in the early stages of the IPL. Notably, he will play purely as a specialist batter until the end of April, focusing all his energy on his batting.

Cooper Connolly's recent form leading to IPL Cooper Connolly started the Big Bash League season on a high with back-to-back half-centuries. But his form dipped soon after. In his next 15 T20 innings across BBL, Australia's tour of Pakistan, and the 2026 T20 World Cup, he reached double figures only three times, with a highest score of just 28.

Despite this lean patch with the bat, Punjab Kings backed him strongly. The decision proved spot on as Connolly delivered a stunning debut performance that helped PBKS secure a crucial win against the Gujarat Titans, and he won the Player of the Match award.

Explosive debut knock lights up IPL Walking in at number three, Cooper Connolly showed no signs of nerves. He rotated the strike intelligently and unleashed powerful shots whenever the GT bowlers offered width or length. His unbeaten 72 not out, which included 5 fours and 5 sixes, proved to be the cornerstone of Punjab Kings' successful chase of 163 runs.

Cooper Connolly after winning POTM On being named Player of the Match, Cooper Connolly expressed: “No, I didn’t think about that coming in. I was just looking forward to getting the experience of playing with some world-class players. And to put on a show tonight was nice. But, it’s a team performance, we played as a team tonight, and that’s all we speak about.”