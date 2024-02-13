Who is Dattajirao Gaekwad? India's oldest Test cricketer passes away at 95 due to age-related issues
India's oldest Test cricketer and former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away at the age of 95 due to age-related issues. He played in 11 Tests and led the team during India’s Tour of England in 1959.
On February 13, India's oldest Test cricketer and former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away due to age-related issues. He is the father of former India cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad. He was 95.
