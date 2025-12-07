Who is Deeya Yadav? 16-year old-WPL prodigy poised to open alongside Shafali Verma

16-year-old Deeya Yadav created history during this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction as she became the youngest player to be bought in the league. The Haryana-based batter had attended trials for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz but was in for a surprise as she was picked by Delhi Capitals at her base price of ₹10 lakh.

Deeya will be sharing the dressing room alongside some of the stalwarts of the game like India opener Shafali Verma and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Yadav called Shafali an “inspiration” and said her presence has helped the teenager become a better cricketer.

“Shafali didi is an inspiration for all of us in the Haryana team. Her presence has helped me become a better cricketer. She always encouraged me to play my natural attacking game. To get a chance to be in the same WPL team as her feels amazing. And then Laura Wolvaardt has also joined DC. I am so excited,” Yadav told Hindustan Times.

“WPL is a tremendous tournament. At 16, getting this exposure, sharing the dressing room with international stars, is a huge deal. It will help me grow and prepare for future challenges, including the U-19 Women’s World Cup in 2027,” she added.

Deeya first grabbed national headlines in 2023 during the U-15 One-Day Trophy, where she dominated the tournament with a staggering 578 runs at an average of 96.33. That campaign included three centuries and a record-breaking unbeaten double century, 213 off 125 balls, against Tripura, a rare feat in women’s age-group cricket.

Standing tall at 5’8”, Deeya is known for her clean ball striking and powerful wrists. Her aggressive style mirrors that of her idol, Shafali Verma, with whom she has formed a formidable partnership at the top of the order for Haryana.

Early life and love for cricket: Yadav fell in love with cricket after watching the 2017 Women’s World Cup final and deciding to help the country win the trophy one day. Her father, Rakesh Yadav, a former Delhi U-19 cricketer and IT professional, enrolled her in an academy in Pune, where her “love for the sport kept growing”.

The family made a crucial decision during the COVID-19 pandemic to relocate to Gurugram to ensure she had access to the Haryana Cricket Association’s setup.

“My serious cricket started in 2020. I made my U15 debut in 2023 and we won the tournament. After that, HCA supported me across all age groups. I eventually made it to the senior team, and under Shafali didi we also won the U-23 trophy,” said Yadav.