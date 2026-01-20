Subscribe

Who is Deeya Yadav? WPL's youngest-ever debutant, rated highly by Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues

Deeya Yadav replaced Minnu Mani in the Delhi Capitals playing XI against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026 on Tuesday. She was just 16 years and 103 days at time of her WPL debut.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jan 2026, 09:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals batter Deeya Yadav became the youngest-ever WPL debutant.
Delhi Capitals batter Deeya Yadav became the youngest-ever WPL debutant.

Deeya Yadav became the youngest-ever player to make her debut in the history of Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday when Delhi Capitals handed her the cap against Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Deeya replaced Minnu Mani in the Delhi Capitals playing XI.

Deeya made her debut at 16 years and 103 days. The previous record was held by Mumbai Indians' G Kamalini, who had made her WPL debut last year at the age of 16 years and 213 days.

Advertisement
Also Read | DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals need 155 runs to win

Youngest players to make WPL debut

PlayerAgeFor
Deeya Yadav16 years & 103 daysDelhi Capitals
G Kamalini16 years & 213 daysMumbai Indians
Shabnam Shakil16 years & 263 daysGujarat Giants
Parshavi Chopra16 years & 312 daysMumbai Indians
Alice Capsey18 years & 205 daysDelhi Capitals

All you need to know about Deeya Yadav

The teenager from Haryana got into the limelight after her fearless approach in the domestic circuit for Haryana. Having modelled her game on her idol Shafali Verma, Deeya impressed the scouts with her 298 runs in eight matches in the 2025-26 domestic T20 trophy, at a strike rate of 128.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Retention: Complete list of retained & released players by all 5 teams

A big-hitting batter, Deeya continued her form in the inter-zonal T20s as she played a crucial role in powering North Zone to the summit clash. Her strike rate touched 150 during the tournament.

As a result, Deeya was roped in by Delhi Capitals for 10 lakh during the WPL auction last year. Because her playing style, Deeya is often dubbed as ‘Choti Shafali’. Even Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues couldn't hold back her excitement during the coin toss.

Advertisement
Also Read | Amelia Kerr scripts history; becomes first bowler to scalp 50 wickets in WPL

“Deeya Yadav comes in. She’s 16, but she can really smash the ball out of the park. That’s all I’ll say," Jemimah said after opting bowl first.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Rahila Firdous(w), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWho is Deeya Yadav? WPL's youngest-ever debutant, rated highly by Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts