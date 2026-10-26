Who is Gareth Batty? Former England spinner ends 21-year association with Surrey to join five-time IPL champions CSK

Former England spinner Gareth Batty ended his association with Surrey for more than two decades to join five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming season. The development came to light after Surrey shared a farewell message on their official social media handles on Monday. CSK are yet to announce Batty.

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“Head Coach Gareth Batty is to leave the Club to take up a role with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL," Surrey wrote in a statement. “The Club would like to thank Gareth for overseeing a highly successful period in its history. As Head Coach, Surrey won three County Championship titles in a row from 2022-2024,” the post further added.

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Although it is unsure what role Batty would take up at CSK, several media reports claimed that the Englishman would be given the responsibility of an assistant coach. CSK are going through a transition in their backroom staff, after Stephen Fleming, Eric Simmons James Foster and Michael Hussey all departing after the 2026 season of IPL.

Gareth Batty - All you need to know The 48-year-old Batty leaves Surrey after five successful years as the head coach. During his time as the head coach at Surrey, the county won three consecutive County Championship titles. Batty thus becomes newly-appointed head coach Zaheer Khan's first colleague at CSK.

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At Surrey, Batty's association dates back to 1998 as a player. In his first stint, Batty played at Surrey till 2001, before returning back again in 2010. He led Surrey from 2015 to 2017 before retiring in 2021. Following his retirement, Batty, immediately joined the Surrey coaching staff and took over as the head coach a year later.

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In fact, Surrey, who finished County Championship runners-up in 2025, became the first team in nearly 60 years to win three consecutive titles. Batty also guided Surrey to the knockout stages of all the Vitality Blast seasons in charge, including two appearances in the finals.

For England, Batty played nine Tests, 10 ODIs and a lone T20I from 2003 to 2009. taking a total of 20 wickets. Batty is also the assistant coach of MI London in The Hundred.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in