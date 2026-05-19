Who is Gurnoor Brar? Tall Punjab pacer gets maiden India call-up after 36 domestic games & just one IPL match

Gurnoor Brar is among the four new faces the BCCI has picked in the Indian squads for the one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan on Tuesday. A tall Punjab pacer, Brar has been named in both Test and ODI squads against Afghanistan. With Harshit Rana injured and Jasprit Bumrah rested, it will be a great opportunity for Brar to prove his worth at the international level.

Currently a part of the Gujarat Titans squad, Brar is yet to play an Indian Premier League (IPL) game in 2026 season. The 25-year-old in fact, didn't celebrate much and focused on the process instead. According to The Hindu, Brar got to know about his call-up through a BCCI post on social media.

A 6'5 tall fast bowler, Brar is one of the emerging and promising faces in the domestic circuit for Punjab. Having made his first-class debut in 2022, Brar impressed everyone with his pace and ability to generate bounce with the red-ball. The highlight of Brar's career came in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy where he took 26 wickets in just seven games.

His best figures of 5/14 coming against Bihar. A season prior, Brar made headlines with the bat when he scored 64 against Jammu and Kashmir, and helped Punjab win the game by four wickets.

Gurnoor Brar's rise domestically Before making a name in the domestic cricket, Brar served as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in 2019. However, he got his first IPL contract in 2023 when Punjab Kings signed him as a replacement player for Raj Angad Bawa for ₹20 lakhs. He made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, which remained his only match at the world's richest league so far.

A year later, Brar continued his rise with a standout show at the 2024 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, and emerged as a top wicket-taker of the tournament with 22 wickets in 11 matches. Recognising his talent, Brar was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹1.30 crores at the mega auction in 2025.

In 2025, Brar impressed all with his performances for India A, taking eight wickets in two unofficial Tests against Australia A in Lucknow. Overall, Brar has played 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches. In nine List A matches, Brar took 12 wickets and also 10 scalps in nine T20s.

'I knew the selectors were closely watching' Reacting to his maiden India call-up, Brar stated that he had sensed a India call-up. “I knew the selectors were closely watching. It was in my mind that I could get a chance,” Brar told The Hindu. “Playing Test cricket for India has been my biggest dream. It is a prestigious format,” he stated. “I bowl a hard length, swing the ball away and get extra bounce," he added.

With Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj around, it has helped Brar. “I keep talking to Siraj and Prasidh. They are like big brothers,” Brar added. “Siraj’s advice has been to bowl at full tilt in the nets, and analyse mistakes during the sessions”.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 full schedule

Date Match Venue June 6-10 One-off Test PCA Stadium, Mullanpur June 14 1st ODI HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala June 17 2nd ODI Ekana Stadium, Lucknow June 20 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India's ODI squad vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.