Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after a 12-year absence drew a huge crowd, with fans eager to see their hero excel in domestic cricket. Kohli started his innings on a positive note with a stunning boundary straight down the ground. However, when he attempted to repeat the feat against Railways' Himanshu Sangwan, his off stump was knocked out of the park as the Delhi crowd fell silent.

Soon after Kohli's dismissal, Sangwan struck another blow for Delhi when he removed a well-set Sanat Sangwan for 30 to leave the home side in deep trouble on 97/4.

Who is Himanshu Sangwan? Sangwan was born on 2 September, 1995 in Delhi and made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in September, 2019. He later made his debut in a Syed Mushtaq Ali competition on 8 November, 2019 and his Ranji Trophy debut on 9 December, 2019.

In the 23 first-class matches played so far, Sangwan has taken 77 wickets at an average of 19.92 and an economy rate of 3.02. In List A cricket, Sangwan has taken 21 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 5.28 and an average of 34.71.

Netizens react to Virat Kohli dismissal: "And Kohli is bowled! Himanshu Sangwan, the man who emptied the stadium." Wrote one user on X while sharing a picture of empty seats at presumably the Arun Jaitley stadium.

“If Kohli bhai could remove one thing from the world, it would be Off Stump.. oh wait, Himanshu Sangwan is helping him remove it” wrote another user

“Just for 15 mins of his batting glimpses the crowd turned up at 6am. May he get a good score in the second innings...” noted yet another user