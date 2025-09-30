Who is Inoka Ranaweera? Sri Lanka's 39-year-old veteran becomes second-oldest to bag a 4-wicket haul in women’s ODIs

Inoka Ranaweera grabbed the limelight when the Sri Lanka made the Indian batters dance to her tunes in the opening encounter of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday. Sent into bat first, India lost Smriti Mandhana early in the innings before Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol revived the sinking ship.

However, it was Ranaweera, who triggered an Indian middle-order collapse with three wickets in an over. From being at 120/2 at the star of the 26th over, the Indians slumped to 121/5 in the next five deliveries. Deol was the first to go when she was caught by Kavisha Dilhari.

Jemimah Rodrigues was clean bowled in the next delivery before captain Harmanpreet Kaur followed suit three balls later, caught by Anushka Sanjeewani. She finished with 4/46 in her nine overs.