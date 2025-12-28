Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Adelaide Strikers' uncapped young all-rounder with Indian connection, making big at BBL

Jerrssis Wadia, who has Indian roots, is playing for Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League. Coming in as a local replacement player for Alex Carey, Wadia stole the limelight with three consecutive sixes and a four in his first four balls against Brisbane Heat.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Dec 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Jerrssis Wadia is playing for Adelaide Strikers in BBL.
Jerrssis Wadia is playing for Adelaide Strikers in BBL.

The Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday found a new hero in Jerrssis Wadia after the 24-year-old Adelaide Strikers cricketer grabbed limelight with three sixes and a four off consecutive deliveries in a match against Brisbane Heat on Saturday. Roped in as a local replacement player in the side, Wadia smashed an impressive 34 off just 16 balls in a losing cause.

Chasing Brisbane Heat's 179/9, Adelaide Strikers fell just seven runs short despite Wadia's short cameo that grabbed most attention. Adelaide Strikers lost the game in the final over. It was Adelaide Strikers' second loss in three matches in the ongoing BBL.

Walking into bat at no.7 in the 15th over of the chase, Wadia smashed a six off his first ball from Wildermuth. The left-hander scoops a low full toss delivery over short fine leg in the next ball before unfurling a reverse lap for a maximum over short third man.

He smoked his fourth delivery over the bowler's head for a four before taking a double in the final ball. Wadia took 24 runs in the over.

Jerrssis Wadia - All you need to know

Born in India, Wadia played age-group cricket in Baroda before he shifted to Australia at a very young age. In Australia, Wadia played for local team Tea Tree Gully in Premier Cricket before enrolling himself into Adelaide Strikers Academy.

The southpaw, who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, was drafted into the senior Adelaide Strikers team after Alex Carey was involved into the Australian senior team for the ongoing Ashes. With the ball in hand, Wadia bowled just one over conceding 12 runs.

Earlier, Wadia made his BBL debut against Melbourne Stars, also in a losing cause. So far, Wadia played two matches in BBL, scoring 41 runs. He is yet to take a wicket in BBL.

Jerrssis Wadia third Indian-origin player at BBL

Notably, Wadia is yet to make his first-class domestic debut in Australia. Post match, Wadia also met Pakistan and Brisbane Heat pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and also clicked a picture, which he shared on social media.

It must be noted that Wadia is the third Indian-origin player to play in the Big Bash League after Nikhil Chaudhary and U-19 World Cup-winning former Indian captain Unmukt Chand.

While Chaudhary made a name for himself by representing Hobart Hurrucanes, Chand played for Melbourne Renegades.

Cricket
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWho is Jerrssis Wadia? Adelaide Strikers' uncapped young all-rounder with Indian connection, making big at BBL
