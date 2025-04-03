Who is Kamindu Mendis? Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ambidextrous weapon, making IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kamindu Mendis, the 26-year old Sri Lankan all-rounder makes his IPL debut. Kamindu is the 4th Sri Lankan, after Kumar Sangakkara, Thisara Perera and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, to represent the Hyderabad based team.

Kamindu Mendis won the ICC Men’s emerging cricketer of the year award for 2024, for making 1458 International runs. The left-hand batter made his Test debut in 2022 against Australia, scoring 61 in the only innings he batted. However, it turned out to be his only Test match appearance until 2024 March. He smashed 5 centuries in Tests, including the one against England in Manchester. Mendis has played 23 T20Is, and hasn’t created a major impact, scoring just 2 fifties at an average of 19.05 and a strike rate of 122.5

The ambidextrous bowler Ambidextrous - The ability to use both hands with equal ease

The talented all-rounder can bowl, not only with his left hand, but also with the right hand. During India’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2024, Mendis bowled off spin to Rishabh Pant and left-arm spin to Suryakumar Yadav.

Kamindu Mendis also represented Sri Lanka in the 2016 Men's Under19 World Cup. He took 5 wickets in the World Cup, including Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

KKR v SRH, playing XI KKR playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins, Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Travis Head is on the substitutes bench and is expected to come as impact sub.