Who is Kunal Singh Rathore? Rajasthan Royals' Kota-born latest IPL debutant during KKR vs RR clash

Having already been eliminated from the race of Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff qualification, Rajasthan Royals handed over a debut cap to Kunal Singh Rathore against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. Rathore was one of the three changes Rajasthan Royals had against KKR. He replaced Nitish Rana, who had to sit out due to a niggle, according to captain Riyan Parag.
While this is a must-win encounter for KKR, Rajasthan Royals have won just three matches out of 11 games. KKR, with nine points from 10 games, need to win their remaining four games to stay in the race.
