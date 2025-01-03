Who is Kwena Maphaka? How can South Africa’s youngest test debutant flip coins for Paarl Royals in 2025

With the inclusion of Kwena Maphaka, aged 18 years and 270 days, in South Africa's Playing XI against Pakistan in the second Test at Cape Town's Newlands, the pacer has carved his name as the youngest pacer into South African history, reported Times of India. Maphaka has shattered a record set almost three decades ago.

Making his debut in the Test at such a young age, and that too against Pakistan, Maphaka has raised the selectors' expectations for his future exploits, especially after South Africa became the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship 2025 finals.

Looking at the prospectus of Maphaka getting a chance in the upcoming SA20 season with the Paarl Royals, it appears the franchise is aiming at championship ambitions.

Earlier, due to his U10 World Cup commitments, Maphaka missed the 2024 SA20, but claimed 21 wickets in the tournament he participated. Now he remains integral to the Paarl Royals' plans.

The franchise retained him for the 2025 season, which shows its confidence in him. The Paarl Royals, after failing to make the final over the last two seasons are now banking on him.

He also had a formative stint in the Indian Premier League 2024 with Mumbai Indians and now is part of the fierce Paarl Royals' bowling line-up, which includes Lungi Ngidi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mentored by seasoned players like David Miller and Joe Root, Maphaka can bowl at 140 kmph and unsettle batters with well-directed bouncers.

South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: After winning the first Test at Centurion and qualifying to the WTC 2025 finals, the Proteas are playing their second Test with Pakistan at Cape Town on 3 January.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite losing three wickets early to Pakistani bowlers, SA's Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma stabilised the innings and took the scorecard to 280/3 in 71 overs.