Who is Lakshya Raichandani? Batter shines with 53 runs off 63 balls in India's win over Nepal in U19 Asia Cup 2026

Lakshya Raichandani led from the front as India Under-19 began their ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal in Al Amerat, Oman, on Friday.

The India captain scored an unbeaten 53 off 63 deliveries to guide his team through a modest target of 129 without losing a wicket. Opening partner Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India batter Virender Sehwag, also remained unbeaten, scoring 70 off 52 balls as India completed the chase in 19.1 overs.

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Raichandani's contribution came after he won the toss and elected to bowl. India's bowlers restricted Nepal to 128 in 42.3 overs, setting up a straightforward chase for the opening pair.

Ishan Sood was among India's leading performers with the ball, claiming three wickets for 18 runs in his 10 overs. Arjun Rajput also picked up three wickets, conceding just eight runs.

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Who is Lakshya Raichandani? Born on 15 October, 2008, Raichandani is a right-handed opening batter from Uttarakhand who also bowls right-arm off-spin. He represents Uttarakhand in domestic cricket and has progressed through India's age-group cricket structure.

The youngster made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttarakhand during the 2025-26 domestic season, having been fast-tracked into the senior state side before turning 18.

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He made an immediate impression in first-class cricket, scoring 223 runs in five innings across four matches at an average of 44.60. His tally included three half-centuries, with a highest score of 86.

One of his notable contributions came against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. Facing a bowling attack featuring Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidyadhar Patil and Shreyas Gopal, Raichandani scored 55 off 174 deliveries.

His innings included 10 boundaries and demonstrated his ability to spend long periods at the crease against an experienced bowling attack. He faced 150 dot balls during the knock, underlining the patience required to construct an innings in first-class cricket.

Raichandani also registered an 86 during Uttarakhand's quarter-final against Assam. The knock contributed to his impressive run in his maiden Ranji Trophy season.

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Excellent Vijay Merchant Trophy campaign Raichandani's domestic performances had attracted attention even before his Ranji Trophy debut.

During the 2023-24 Vijay Merchant Trophy, the batter scored 833 runs in seven innings at an average of 138.33. His tally included a double century, three centuries and two half-centuries.

He finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer and received the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for his performances.

His subsequent age-group performances also helped him progress through Uttarakhand's cricket structure. He scored 396 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy during the 2024-25 season, including one century and two half-centuries.

He also accumulated 191 runs in the 2024-25 Vinoo Mankad Trophy and followed it up with 308 runs in five matches in the 2025-26 edition.

From domestic cricket to India Under-19 captain Raichandani's performances in domestic cricket earned him opportunities in India's age-group setup.

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He scored 207 in a Youth Test against Sri Lanka before following it up with an unbeaten century in the second match. Against Australia Under-19, he registered 240 in a Youth Test and also scored a century in the Youth ODI series.

His unbeaten 53 against Nepal in the Under-19 Asia Cup added another contribution to his growing record in age-group cricket.

With experience in domestic first-class cricket and youth international assignments, Raichandani has now taken on the responsibility of leading India at the Under-19 Asia Cup.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.