Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? 20-year-old South African registers maiden T20I hundred during Namibia Tri-nation series

Having missed his maiden T20I hundred by just six runs a couple of earlier, Lhuan-dre Pretorius made sure he doesn't miss the chance on Friday as the South African left-hander notched up his first-ever century in the shortest format, against Namibia in the final round-robin game of the Tri-nation T20I series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Advertisement

Starting from where he left in the previous game against Zimbabwe, Pretorius started on a slower side initially as his opening partner Connor Esterhuizen entertained the crowd on a bright sunny day. It was actually Esterhuizen's 24 runs in the ninth over off Jack Brassell, that brought up South Africa's 100 runs.

Pretorius actually started to change gears post powerplay and brought up his fifty in the 11th over in just 28 deliveries. Although Esterhuizen missed his hundred by just 12 runs in the next over, Pretorius went with his business, before slowing down a bit in the middle.

With 11 runs needed in the final over to reach his maiden T20I hundred, Pretorius struck two sixes off Gerhard Erasmus in the first three balls to hold his hands aloft in celebration. He was finally dismissed in the next ball as an Erasmus yorker got the better of him. He was dismissed for 101 off just 53 deliveries, which included five fours and eight sixes.

Advertisement

Riding on Pretorius' 101 and Esterhuizen's 88, South Africa posted 228/4 in 20 over, after batting first.

All you need to know about Lhuan-dre Pretorius Like every other teen, Pretorius journey with cricket started at a very young age. His father Abe Pretorius took him to the Senwes Park - home of the North West Dragons - regularly for practice and also set up a training net at their home Potchefstroom.

Advertisement

Also Read | Australia name squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe, South Africa

As a result, Pretorius had the privilege of spending time with the national team players like Bjorn Fortuin and Rassie van der Dussen from a very young age. Growing up, Pretorius went to the prestigious St Stithians College, which produced Kagiso Rabada, Grant Elliot and Kwena Maphaka.

Pretorius first came into limelight during the 2024 U-19 World Cup when he emerged as South Africa's highest run-scorer with 287 runs in six games at an average of 57.40 and a strike rate of 94.09, with three half-centuries. That performance gave him the much-needed exposure.

Aged 17 years, Pretorius made his domestic debut in the CSA T20 Challenge, and made an impression with a 82 off just 43 balls against Gauteng. His big break came the next year when Paarl Royals roped Pretorius in the SA20 and scored 51-ball 97 on debut against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Advertisement

Pretorius was in the talk once again when he left-hander smashed 83 from 52 balls against MI Cape Town. In fact, Pretorius was signed as a replacement player at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) the same year. Paarl Royals is a sister franchise of Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read | ICC unveils 12 host venues and official brand for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

Pretorius scored his maiden T20 hundred the next year at the Major League Cricket (MLC) for San Fransisco Unicorns, scoring 102 off 52 balls against MI New York. He eventually made his international debut in 2025 and became the youngest South African to make a Test match century at 19 years and 93 days. He scored 153 on debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in