Who is Lizaad Williams? South African pacer joins Delhi Capitals as Harry Brook’s replacement in IPL 2024
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Harry Brook lost his grandmother who had shaped his “attitude to life and love for cricket”. Since the English all-rounder withdrew to mourn his grandmother, DC have brought in South African pacer Lizaad Williams.
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) has brought in South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams to replace Harry Brook, who left the Indian Premier League (IPL) to mourn his grandmother. Williams, who has played for South Africa since 2021, will now join Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh. DC had signed Brook for ₹4 crore. Brook’s grandmother passed away in February.