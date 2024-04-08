IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Harry Brook lost his grandmother who had shaped his “attitude to life and love for cricket”. Since the English all-rounder withdrew to mourn his grandmother, DC have brought in South African pacer Lizaad Williams.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) has brought in South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams to replace Harry Brook, who left the Indian Premier League (IPL) to mourn his grandmother. Williams, who has played for South Africa since 2021, will now join Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh. DC had signed Brook for ₹4 crore. Brook’s grandmother passed away in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England's Harry Brook for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," says the official IPL Media Advisory.

Brook posted a message on social media and expressed his earlier enthusiasm about being selected by Delhi and his anticipation of joining the team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this," the 25-year-old English cricketer posted on March 13.

"I lost my grandmother last month -- she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather," he added.

Reactions on social media Delhi reacted to Harry’s post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Sending strength and love to you and your family, Harry." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sending you all the strength and love in the world, Brooky," wrote England Cricket.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's nightmare about Andre Russell: Old video surfaces before CSK vs KKR match Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra had a different reaction. In an apparent jibe at Brook’s withdrawal, he wrote, “Buy English players at the IPL Auction at your own peril."

Around 17 English cricketers joined IPL 2024 in various franchises. However, a number of them have withdrawn due to various reasons. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw withdrawals from Jason Roy and Gus Atkinson while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) let Mark Wood go. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Lizaad Williams? Lizaad Williams was a part of South Africa’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad. Williams, known for his raw pace, plays for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, a T20 franchise cricket tournament in South Africa. In 2024, he took 15 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 16.53. His best was 4/26.

Also Read: Who is Yash Thakur? Lucknow’s hero in LSG vs GT match took the first fifer of IPL 2024 His teammates in Joburg Super Kings include many players who play in the IPL, including Faf du Plessis (CSK), Sibonelo Makhanya (GT), Romario Shepherd (MI), Moeen Ali (CSK), Nandre Burger (RR), and Gerald Coetzee (MI).

