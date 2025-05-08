Who is Madhav Tiwari? Know more about the 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh

Madhav Tiwari, 21-year-old Madhya Pradesh, makes his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals. It is also the maiden T20 game for the all-rounder who bats and bowls right-handed.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals are playing the Punjab Kings at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.

Who's Madhav Tiwari? Madhav Tiwari hails from Mauganj, a small village in Madhya Pradesh. He played with Sunrisers Hyderabad's spin-hitting sensation Aniket Verma in the Madhya Pradesh T20 league. Gujarat Titans' bowler Arshad Khan Captained Madhav Tiwari at Bhopal Leopards. Bhopal Leopards lost the final to Jabalpur lions. He scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 205 and took 3 wickets at an economy above 10.

X-factor signing The official website of Delhi Capitals mentions Madhav Tiwari as an X-factor.

"Madhav Tiwari might be a relatively unknown name in Indian cricket now, but in the years to come, the 21-year-old is expected to rise up higher and higher.

Advertisement

Madhav produced some terrific performances with the ball at the U19 level for Madhya Pradesh and is a very capable batter as well. Madhav Tiwari could be one of our X-factor signings in this edition and we’re eager to see what he can contribute to the side."

PBKS vs DC, Dharamshala Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in Dharamshala. The start of the game was delayed by 60 minutes due to rain. Delhi Capitals are in a must-win situation. A defeat to Punjab Kings will severely affect their playoff hopes.

Also Read | IPL 2025 playoffs: Impact of PBKS vs DC match result on Kolkata Knight Riders

DC playing XI Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Advertisement

Substitutes: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurna Vijay