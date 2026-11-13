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Who is Mahli Beardman? Australian pacer rips England apart with five-wicket haul on ODI debut in first 28 deliveries

Mahli Beardman took the wickets of Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran and Liam Dawson against England in the first ODI in Perth. Beardman became just the second Australian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on ODI debut after Tony Dodemaide in 1988. 

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Nov 2026, 11:44 AM IST
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Mahli Beardman celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul against England in the first ODI in Perth.
Mahli Beardman celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul against England in the first ODI in Perth. (Cricbuzz)
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Mahli Beardman couldn't have asked for a more dream ODI as the 21-year-old scalped a five-wicket haul against England in Perth on Friday in his first 28 deliveries of his international cricket in the 50-over format. At a time when the Australian cricket is rocked once again with the 2018 Sandpaper gate chatter off the field after Usman Khawaja's book, Beardman stole the show on the field with his raw pace at the Perth Stadium.

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Sent into bat first, England had lost two wickets in the first nine overs until Beardman stepped in to start with a maiden over. England captain Harry Brook became Beardman's maiden ODI wicket before getting better of Joe Root in the 14th over. The right-arm medium pacer had Jordan Cox and Sam Curran in the same over to get his four wickets in his first four overs in 50-over cricket at the international level.

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Liam Dawson became Beardman's fifth victim on his 28th delivery in the innings. At the time of writing, England were already eight wickets down with just 84 runs on board in 24 overs. Jofra Archer was Beardman's sixth wicket as he finished with figures of 7.4-1-24-6. England were all out for 131 in 33.4 overs.

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Mahli Beardman enters record books

With his splendid bowling show, Beardman became just the second Australian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on ODI debut. Tony Dodemaide was the first Australian to take a fifer on ODI debut when he scalped 5/16 against Sri Lanka at the WACA in Perth in 1988.

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Behind Dodemaide and Beardman, the best bowling figures for Australia on ODI debut were held by Xavier Bartlett (4/17, 2024) and Stuart MacGill (4/19, 2000). Beardman became the 18th player overall to achieve the feat. He is also the youngest ever Australian to take an ODI five-wicket haul.

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All you need to know about Mahli Beardman

Inspired by Mitchell Johnson's bowling in the 2013–14 Ashes series, Beardman was mentored by legendary Dennis Lillee during his growing up years. He was initially spotted as a 10-year-old, playing cricket in Cowaramup before moving to Dampier for a two-year stint where the Western Australian Cricket Association first noticed his talent.

Beardman came to Lille at 15. His first major breakthrough came in 2022, when Beardman was invited to bowl at the Australian senior cricketers, who were preparing for a Test series against West Indies. He got his maiden Australia U-19 call-up in the same year against England.

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Beardman's List A debut for Western Australia came in 2023 against New South Wales, with Moises Henriques being his maiden wicket. The following year, Beardman was a part of the Australia squad that won the 2024 U-19 World Cup, beating India in the final. He took 3/15 in the final.

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Beardman made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for Perth Scorchers in 2025 against Sydney Thunder, and signed a senior contract with Western Australia, later in that same year. He finally made his Australian debut in 2026 in a T20I against Pakistan.

Also Read | Cummins slams Khawaja as he breaks silence on 2018 ball-tampering scandal

Before the ongoing home series against England, Beardman was a part of the Australia A squad that went on an Indian tour and picked up five wickets in two games in Puducherry.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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