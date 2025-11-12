Who is Mahmudul Hasan Joy? Bangladesh batter scores century on return during BAN vs IRE first Test in Sylhet

Mahmudul Hasan Joy made headlines on return as his majestic century put Bangladesh in driver's seat against Ireland on the second day of the ongoing first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. After Ireland were bowled out for 286 in the first innings, it was the opening partnership between Mahmudul Hasan and Shadman Islam that laid the foundation for Bangladesh in the first innings.

The opening pair put on 168 runs, which is also the fourth-highest for Bangladesh for the first wicket. The first belong to Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes. On a wicket where the ball is coming on to the bat easily, both Mahmudul Hasan and Shadman didn't had any problems against an Irish attack that lacked threat.

In fact, Shadman and Mahmudul Hasan became the eighth opening pair for Bangladesh to score a partnership of 100 runs in Test cricket. At the time of writing this story, Mahmudul Hasan has completed his second Test hundred, with Mominul Haque by his side.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy - All you need to know Mahmudul Hasan was born on November 13, 2000. It was the same day Bangladesh lost its inaugural Test match against India in Dhaka. 22 years later, Mahmudul Hasan was dubbed as the “solution to one of Bangladesh cricket's biggest problems” as he dominated South Africa in Durban.

Having made his debut against Pakistan in 2021, Mahmudul Hasan could manage only six runs in his first ever game for the national team. What followed was a 78 against New Zealand during Bangladesh's famous win and a 137 against South Africa - Mahmudul Hasan maiden Test hundred in his third match of the career.

However, Mahmudul Hasan's form dipped after his initial high as the opening batter could manage only three fifties in 18 matches in two years, with an average of 14.92 in seven Tests since January 2024. Dropped from the national team for more than a year, Mahmudul Hasan was determined to make a national team comeback and a good form in the National Cricket League helped his cause.

In the new season of National Cricket League, Mahmudul Hasan scored 127 and 51 for Chattogram Division against Rajshahi Division, which helped the selectors to take a notice of him and recall the batter.