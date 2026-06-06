Who is Manav Suthar? Young all-rounder makes his India debut in one-off Test against Afghanistan

Young all-rounder Manav Suthar made his senior India debut during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur on Saturday. Manav Suthar received his Test cap from Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the match as India won the toss and opted to bat first.

Advertisement

Who is Manav Suthar? Manav Suthar was born on 3 August, 2002 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar city. He plays as a bowling all-rounder and plays for Rajasthan in the domestic cricket circuit. The southpaw is a lower-order batter and bowls slow left-arm orthodox.

He received his maiden India Test call-up following spectacular displays in domestic cricket as well as for India A. In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, the 23-year-old finished as Rajasthan's top wicket-taker with 39 scalps from six matches.

During an unofficial Test series between India A and Australia A in 2025, Manav Suthar ended as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series with eight scalps, the same as his teammate Gurnoor Brar. This included his best bowling figures in an innings of 5/107.

Advertisement

He also impressed at the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, taking 10 wickets from five matches to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Overall, from 29 First-Class matches, Suthar has taken 129 wickets and scored 945 runs. In List A cricket, he has taken 34 wickets from 25 matches while having scored 350 runs. His T20 record is modest, having taken 25 wickets from 29 matches while having scored just 94 runs.

Manav Suthar's IPL career Manav Suthar was acquired by Gujarat Titans for his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2024 auction, and played one game. Gujarat Titans once again acquired the youngster at the IPL 2025 mega auction, for ₹30 lakh, but did not get a game that season due to immense competition for spots.

Advertisement

He was still retained for the same price ahead of IPL 2026, and went onto play four matches for GT that season while taking two wickets.

What Ravichandran Ashwin had said about Manav Suthar Manav Suthar considers former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin as his bowling idol. The former Tamil Nadu cricketer even spoke of Suthar highly.

“The reason why Manav Suthar is rated very highly is crystal clear in this picture. It’s not just the angle of rotation or over spin, it’s also the speed at which it is rotating. He has a distinct advantage alongside Harsh Dubey in this regard," Ashwin had posted on X.

Advertisement

With Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar certain to make the India playing XI against Afghanistan, the toss-up for the third spinners’ slot was between Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar. The latter eventually took the spot.

This is the first time since November 2010 when India are playing a Test without Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI. R Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024, whereas Ravindra Jadeja has been rested.