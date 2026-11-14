Who is Mohit Ulva? The ‘tennis-ball cricketer’ who stunned Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final

Mohit Ulva went from playing tennis-ball cricket as a youngster to becoming India's unlikely match-winner in the Under-19 Asia Cup final. The 18-year-old struck an unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls, hitting the winning boundary off the last delivery to help India beat Pakistan by one wicket in Muscat on Saturday.

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With India needing eight runs from the final over and just one wicket remaining, the pressure was firmly on Ulva. But the teenager kept his nerve, taking India across the line with a boundary off the final ball to seal a remarkable chase of 338 runs.

India had looked in trouble at 252 for eight when Ulva walked in at No. 10. What followed was an innings that turned the final around and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Brief Scores: India U19 (339/9 in 50 overs) beat Pakistan U19 (337/9 in 50 overs) by 1 wicket in Al Amerat. (Mohit Ulva 49*, Lakshya Raichandani 80; Kavya Patel 4/68)

But who is the teenager behind one of India's most memorable junior cricket victories?

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Mohit Ulva: From tennis-ball cricket to India's U19 match-winner Ulva hails from Jamnagar in Gujarat. His journey into competitive cricket began with tennis-ball cricket, before he developed into an all-rounder capable of making an impact with both bat and ball.

His father, who works with the Railway Protection Force, encouraged him to take up the sport as a child.

Mohit Ulva later trained at the Cricket Bungalow under coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan, who is also credited with spotting the talent of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

At 18, Ulva has already made his mark at the international youth level, with his performance in the Asia Cup final providing his biggest breakthrough yet.

How Mohit Ulva pulled off India's last-ball win against Pakistan India's chase appeared to be slipping away after losing eight wickets for 252 runs while pursuing Pakistan's 338-run target.

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Ulva found an important partner in Manal Chauhan, who scored 47 off 32 balls. The pair put together 57 runs for the ninth wicket, keeping India's hopes alive.

After Chauhan's dismissal, Ulva continued the fight alongside C. Venkata, adding another 29 runs for the final wicket.

The final over produced its own share of drama. India needed eight runs from six deliveries. Ulva survived a stumping appeal, while Venkata escaped a run-out chance.

With three runs needed from the final ball, Ulva charged down the track and struck Ahmed Hussain's delivery towards wide long-off. The ball crossed the boundary, completing India's one-wicket victory.

The Indian players rushed on to the field as Ulva celebrated with the Tricolour draped around his shoulders.

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Mohit Ulva is also an all-rounder: His bowling record While his batting grabbed the headlines in the final, Ulva has also contributed with the ball.

He opens the bowling for India and picked up three wickets during the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup.

He had also impressed in the three-match Youth ODI series against Australia, taking five wickets across the fixtures.

His ability to contribute in both departments makes him more than just the batter who delivered India's dramatic last-ball victory.

For a teenager who began playing with a tennis ball, Ulva's journey to becoming India's match-winner in an Under-19 Asia Cup final marks a significant moment in his young cricket career.

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